Bella Hadid shows all

Wardrobe whoopsies: On purpose, or an accident?
Sometimes stars want to cringe with embarrassment. Other times, they just want attention.
Bella Hadid: On purpose
Emily Ratajkowski: By accident
Stella Maxwell
Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell stepped out in a revealing wrap dress while in London. It took Miley Cyrus’ rumored ex a little while to realize the wind had blown her dress open…
Lake Bell
Lake Bell had a Marilyn Monroe moment on the red carpet when a big gust of wing blew up the fringes on her dress to reveal her underwear. Talk about embarrassing! Click here for more wardrobe malfunctions.
Kris Jenner
The Kardashian momager showed off a little too much when she stepped out to dinner with her boyfriend Corey Gamble. Jenner clearly forgot her bra at home and suffered a wardrobe malfunction in her peek-a-boo dress
Lindsey Vonn
Ben Affleck
Melanie Griffith
Is this a case of bad lighting or a case of over-sharing? We can’t be too sure, but Griffith’s dress left little to the imagination.
Kelly Bensimon
Petra Nemcova
Khloe Kardashian
Alessandra Ambrosio: Oops!
Sharna Burgess: On accident
The ‘DWTS’ star’s top fell down at the end of a performance with Antonio Brown, so ABC had to cut away until she dealt with the situation. She gave her malfunction a “10,” but the judges gave the dance “8s”.
Hailey Baldwin: On purpose
Jennifer Garner: By accident
Jennifer Garner shared an embarrassing moment on the red carper with there “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” co-star Steve Carell. The mom-of-three accidentally revealed a pair of nude Spanx under her LBD. Click here for more celebrity wardrobe malfunctions.
Sofia Vergara: On accident
Nicki Minaj: The jury is out
Nicki Minaj held her dress together as she performed “Bang Bang” during the MTV Video Music Awards on August 24, 2014. She said it was an accident. TMZ reported that it was all staged.
Lily Allen: Whoops!
The British singer made the same faux pas in the same silver jumpsuit last month when she opened for Miley Cyrus on her “Bangerz” Tour. Allen, 29, displayed more than she intended in the shiny outfit with a low-cut neckline. Click here for more from HollywoodLife.com.
Rihanna: On purpose
Rihanna walked down the red carpet in the most talked-about dress at the CFDA Fashion Awards. A sheer layer of mesh-like, Swarovski crystals-covered material separated her birthday suit from the rest of the world. Rihanna’s known for pushing the fashion envelope, but did she go too far this time?
Miley Cyrus: Whoops
For once, it seems Miley Cyrus didn’t intentionally expose herself on camera. The outrageous and always scantily-clad Cyrus only meant to open her shirt to reveal her toned abs and black bra, but ended up posting a nip slip on Instagram.
Ashley Tisdale: Whoops
Tisdale only meant to show off her toned legs but ended up exposing herself to the paparazzi. The 28-year-old might want to try a slightly longer miniskirt next time.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum: On Purpose
What better way to command the attention of your much younger boy toy boyfriend than walking around half naked?
Miley Cyrus: On purpose (again)
Miley celebrated Flashback Friday by posting a topless photo of herself getting her now signature pixie cut. While Cyrus had plenty of clothed photos to post of herself, the selfie-obsessed singer chose one which she knew would get lots of attention. Mission accomplished Miley. Click here for more outrageous Miley moments.
Joanna Krupa: An accident
"Real Housewives of Miami" star Joanna Krupa isn't shy when it comes to showing off her body, but the blonde beauty revealed on Twitter that her dress was "ruined" when she attended an event and flashbulbs made it see-through. We don't doubt that Krupa has staged the occasional wardrobe slip up, but this one seems like a genuine mistake.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: On purpose
Sharon Stone: On purpose
Kendall Jenner: On purpose again
The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” 18, definitely knew what she was doing when she ditched her bra to strut her stuff down the Marc Jacobs runway during New York Fashion Week. (AP)
Carmen Electra: On purpose
Come on, wearing no bra when you know your dress is see through? Aren’t you better than that, Carmen Electra? Oh, you once dated Dennis Rodman? Maybe not.
Britney Spears: An accident
While performing in Las Vegas, Britney nearly lost her entire ensemble when her sequin leotard popped open during her dance routine. Once of her backup dancers re-zipped Brit as she danced through the wardrobe whoops.
Lindsay Lohan: On purpose
Apparently Lindsay’s latest rehab stint didn’t address her need to over-share on social media. The actress posted this revealing pic, clearly a non-accidental wardrobe malfunction.
Brooklyn Decker: An accident
Nina Agdal: An accident
Sure, Agdal wore a white evening gown into the sea, so when things went awry, it was not surprising, but we do think it filing up with water like that was not exactly what she or the photographers anticipated. So score one for kind of an accident!
Candice Swanepoel: An Accident
Model Candice Swanepoel was walking the catwalk in Brazil, when her sheer top slipped and showed too much. Ever the professional, Candice just kept strutting down the runway. The show must go on!
Stephanie Seymour: An accident
Kate Moss: On purpose
Tina Fey: By accident
Pamela Anderson: On purpose
Nabilla Benattia: On purpose
Miranda Kerr: On purpose
Orlando Bloom’s wife decided to leave her bra at home when she headed to watch the U.S. Open. Apparently a nationally televised tennis event is not an occasion for undergarments?
Paula Patton: By accident
Paula showed off more than she bargained for at the “Two Guns” premiere in New York.
For more pics of Paula, go to x17online.com.
Ashley Greene: On purpose
Toni Braxton: By accident
Braxton’s dress fell down during a dance routine with an audience member at one of her concerts. Luckily a fan noticed and gave her his blazer to cover up with for the remainder of the song.
Jennifer Aniston: On purpose
Aniston opted not to wear anything underneath her tight T-shirt on the set of “Squirrels to the Nuts” in New York.
The Bella Twins: By accident
The WWE’s Brie Bella had a wardrobe malfunction during a taping of “Total Divas” on “WWE Raw.” She later tweeted: “I apologize 4 my wardrobe malfunction I’m embarrassed & it looks as though the humidity made my tape come off You’ll never see that again! B.”
Gerard Butler: By accident
Lady Gaga: On purpose
Courtney Stodden: On purpose
In an outfit like this, it’s hard to believe Courtney Stodden’s slip was really an accident. The 18-year-old showed too much in her black mesh “dress” (if you can even call it that).
Miley Cyrus: By accident
Though Miley loves to show a lot of skin, we think this one time her wardrobe malfunction was not on purpose.
What is it about underwear that celebrities detest so much?
Rita Ora: By accident
Selena Gomez: By accident
Former Disney star Selena Gomez had a totally accidental slip up during a concert in Boston. After her skirt showed too much, Selena held on to it for the remainder of the performance.
Reese Witherspoon: By accident
Mariah Carey: By accident
Mariah Carey’s live wardrobe malfunction while performing on “Good Morning America” was definitely not on purpose.
John Travolta: By accident
Eva Longoria: By accident
Jessica Alba: On purpose
Anne Hathaway: By accident
