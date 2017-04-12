Bella Thorne is stripping away her clean-cut Disney image.

The former child star recreated the iconic 1961 photoshoot featuring a nude Marilyn Monroe for Harper’s BAZAAR.

The 19-year-old also kept things real when it came to discussing her sexuality.

“I’ve done other stuff with girls, but I want to actually date a girl,” explained the actress. “I can’t tell if a girl is hitting on me or she just wants to be friends. And I don’t want to flirt with a girl if she thinks I’m just being her friend. What if I kiss a girl and she’s like, ‘Oh, I’m just your friend dude, I can’t believe you just crossed that boundary.’ I’m confused on what they want from me.”

BELLA THORNE: I’M BISEXUAL

Thorne previously came out as bisexual in 2016 after she was spotted by fans kissing her brother’s ex-girlfriend on Snapchat. The star insisted that she’s currently flying solo.

“I’m single as f—k. I could not be more single,” she said to the fashion magazine. “This is the longest I’ve been super single… There are so many unwritten rules about dating which I don’t like. I’d rather be super faithful and give my all to one person. I don’t like having by phone blown up by a bunch of different guys where I don’t really know where I stand with any of them. It sucks.”

Throne also dished on how her public image makes it difficult to develop a relationship privately.

“Even if I’m not dating somebody, even if we’re just seen hanging out, he must be my boyfriend and we’re moving in and holy s—t we’re getting married… I want to go ice skating and I want to ride dirt bikes or do something dope as a date, but I can’t,” she said. “Because if I step outside, he’s my boyfriend all of a sudden. So it’s like, ‘Oh f—k, well, we can only go to your house or mine, we can’t leave the house.”