Bella Thorne shocks her fans

Bella Thorne is going into 2017 with an edgier new look.

On Wednesday night, the 19-year-old actress debuted her new blue-black hair color that she paired with red leather pants, studded heels, a see-through black lace bustier and a matching black leather jacket. Thorne stepped out holding hands with “Scream Queens” star, Keke Palmer, after attending the birthday party of Slim Jimmy, of the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, in downtown Los Angeles.

Palmer wore a ‘Made Gold Eats Men’ t-shirt dress that she paired with black thigh-high boots.

The ladies’ night out comes just a week after Palmer defended Thorne on Twitter when Charlie Puth questioned the actress’ relationship status after having been spotted kissing her in Miami a few days prior.

Upon seeing that Thorne had posted a PDA pic with “Teen Wolf” star Tyler Posey, whom she had been dating, Puth responded: “She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me. …No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it. …I don’t know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way.”

The 25-year-old singer added: “I want nothing but peace for all, I’m just removing myself from this.”

Palmer then responded to the tweet, writing: “Why couldn’t you have just texted @bellathorne in private if you were confused?”

The 23-year-old actress also referenced Thorne’s Paper magazine interview where she talks fondly about her relationship with Posey. “The interview is dated. So sorry Bella, ignore,” Palmer continued.

Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago. — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 22, 2016

Thorne also clarified that she’s single in a tweet that linked back to the Paper interview. “Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks, and Charlie and I AREN’T DATING. We are friends,” she explained. “That article was written forever ago.”

Charlie and I were hanging out..he saw an old interview and got butthurt but instead of texting me and asking about it he put it on Twitter. — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 23, 2016

She added: “Charlie and I were hanging out..he saw an old interview and got butthurt but instead of texting me and asking about it he put it on Twitter.”

Puth had previously stirred speculation about his relationship with Thorne by tweeting emojis of bells and lyrics about someone giving him the “kiss of life.”

“They’re Sade lyrics,” he told ET. “’The Kiss of Life.’ These great records. And then I just started messing with everybody. I was like, ‘Come on, nobody knows Sade?’”