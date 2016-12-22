Belle Terre Subdivision Approved by Sussex P&Z

The Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission has voted to approve the Belle Terre subdivision. The 123.75 acre subdivision will be located off Cedar Grove and Mulberry Knoll Roads west of Lewes and will be made up of 269 single family lots. Commissioner I-G Burton made the motion to approve the subdivision. Although he doesn’t personally care for the proposal, Burton says that it does meet the current land use plan. The commissioners approved the subdivision with a unanimous vote. This proposal does not need approval from the County Council.