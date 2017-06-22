Beloved commentator Mauro Ranallo is returning to WWE in a new role

Mauro Ranallo made his debut as a WWE announcer at the end of 2015, and over the course of his first year in WWE he became arguably the best play-by-play man in the business with his work on SmackDown Live and the Cruiserweight Classic.

Ranallo has been absent from WWE programming since mid-March, though, and announced in April that he reached an agreement with the company to part ways. The nature of Ranallo’s removal from the commentary desk sparked controversy, and many fans and reporters speculated that Ranallo, who has openly stated that he struggles with depression, was being bullied by broadcast partner John Bradshaw Layfield.

Ranallo, however, said at the time that his departure “had nothing to do with JBL,” and JBL apologized if his in-character statements on television were “misconstrued.”

Ranallo remained under contract with WWE through August, however, and on Thursday he announced that he will be making a return to the commentary desk.