Ben Roethlisberger Praises Terrell Suggs

Ben Roethlisberger was in a complimentary mood Wednesday morning. The Steelers quarterback even had nice things to say about his archrival Terrell Suggs .

When asked about the Ravens veteran outside linebacker, Roethlisberger joked with reporters that Suggs “needs to be tested” because he’s playing so well.

“I don’t know how that man still plays at such a high level as old he is,” Roethlisberger said. “He is an awesome football player.”

Suggs, 34, is having a resurgent year after missing nearly all of last season with a torn Achilles. Despite play a torn biceps, he leads the Ravens with eight sacks and also has 33 tackles and three forced fumbles. He’s stout against the run and is the emotional leader of a defense that currently ranks fifth in the NFL.

Suggs wasn’t in the locker room during Wednesday’s media session, but he will certainly look to be at his best for Sunday’s matchup at Heinz Field. He has been one of the iconic players in building the Ravens-Steelers rivalry into one of the best in the NFL, and he’s delivered some great moments against Roethlisberger and the Steelers.

In Suggs’ 27 career games against Pittsburgh, he has 19.5 sacks, three interceptions and four forced fumbles.

“Him and I have had a lot of battles against each other,” Roethlisberger said. “A lot of respect for the way he plays the game, the respect he has for the game. [He is] just a tremendous football player, and it is awesome to compete against him.”