A bench trial will be held for a former death row inmate that killed a Dover man in 2010. Isaiah McCoy will be tried by a judge after waiving his right to a jury trial in his connection in the murder of 30-year-old James Mumford in a drug-related killing. The Delaware Supreme Court ordered a retrial due to error of the judge and prosecutor in the first trial. The Supreme Court said the judge was wrong in not allowing McCoy to challenge a white juror.