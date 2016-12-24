Bengals at Texans live stream: How to watch online

The Houston Texans will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night. Here is how to watch this AFC game online via live streaming.

Most of the action in Week 16 of the NFL season will be on Saturday, Dec. 24 on account of Christmas being on a Sunday this year. There will be a primetime kickoff on Christmas Eve and it will be in the AFC.

The Houston Texans (8-6) will host the Cincinnati Bengals (5-8-1) for an 8:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Christmas Eve at NRG Stadium. The NFL Network will carry the game. This game’s available live stream can be found on NFL.com.

Cincinnati is out of the AFC playoff picture at 5-8-1. This is the first season since the 2010 NFL campaign that won’t have the Bengals as part of the AFC Playoffs. Injuries and attrition to the coaching staff have certainly done its damage to this AFC football team.

Houston controls its own playoff destiny. Should the Texans win out, they’ll be 10-6 and winners of the AFC South. Houston’s biggest competition in the division is the Tennessee Titans (8-6). They will meet in Week 17 in Nashville to likely decide the division. Tom Savage might have something to say about that as the new starting quarterback for the Texans.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 24

Time: 8:25 p.m. ET

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: NRG Stadium

TV Info: NFL Network

Live Stream: NFL.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Texans will be laying one point at home to the visiting Bengals. The associated moneylines for this game are Houston -125 and Cincinnati +105. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 41.5 points.

With the Texans making a change at the quarterback position in going from Brock Osweiler to Savage, this could bode well for the Texans’ chances to improve to 9-6 with a convincing home victory. Houston certainly has its issues as a football team, but is good in the division and at home. The latter should help the Texans on Christmas Eve.

