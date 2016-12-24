Bengals at Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Houston Texans in Week 16 at NRG Stadium. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

The Brock Osweiler era flamed out gloriously for the Houston Texans, not even lasting a full season. Now it’s Tom Savage’s time as the former backup gets the start in Week 16. He’ll be under the bright lights of a Christmas Eve primetime game as he and the Texans welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to NRG Stadium.

Savage is obviously the story to follow here. He came in and was quite spectacular for the Texans after Osweiler was benched. He earned the win there, but now his task will be even taller. Lamar Miller will be out of action on Saturday, thus putting a heavy burden on Savage.

Meanwhile, the Bengals come into this game playing only for pride. From Andy Dalton to Geno Atkins, they’ve been a disappointment all season. Yet, you know they’d love to end with a bang.

This game will be broadcast on NFL Network in Saturday night primetime. That means live streaming will be available through the NFL app on NFL Mobile and online at NFL.com. You need a cable or satellite subscription to access the latter.

Details for Saturday night’s game are below:

Date: Saturday, December 24

Start Time: 8:25 p.m. ET

Location: Houston, TX

Stadium: NRG Stadium

TV Info: NFL Network

Live Stream: NFL.com

This will be the first official start for Savage, which makes you wonder how he’ll fare. However, the good news for him and the Texans is that the Bengals have largely been abysmal this season. Still, Houston needs a big win at home on Saturday night.

