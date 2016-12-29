Bengals coach Marvin Lewis says he will return in 2017

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said he plans on returning to the sidelines in 2017, amid speculation about his job security and rumors about him contemplating retirement.

Lewis is in his 14th season in Cincinnati and has complied a 117–103–3 career record, including a 5-9–1 mark this season, their worst record since finishing 4–12 in 2010.

“I’ll be back in 2017,” Lewis told Sirius XM NFL Radio on Thursday.

Lewis had called the rumors about retirement, “unfortunate,” and said he was only thinking about this weekend’s season finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

He has led the Bengals to seven playoff appearances during his tenure, including each of the last five seasons, but has yet to secure a postseason win.

Lewis, 58, agreed to a one-year contract extension in the offseason.

– Scooby Axson

