Benintendi leads Red Sox past Rangers 11-4 for 6th straight (Jul 04, 2017)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Andrew Benintendi went 5 for 5 with two homers, six RBIs and a terrific catch in left field, and David Price struck out nine over six scoreless innings as the Boston Red Sox stretched the longest winning streak in the majors to six games with an 11-4 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

The first Red Sox rookie with two five-hit games in a season, Benintendi had a three-run homer in the fifth that chased All-Star pitcher Yu Darvish (6-7), who matched career highs by allowing seven runs and 11 hits.

Benintendi led off the eighth by going the opposite way for his 12th homer, with the ball hitting on top of the 14-foot wall down the left-field line. Jackie Bradley Jr. followed with his 11th home run.

Price (4-2) threw 70 of 106 pitches for strikes in his eighth start since missing the season’s first seven weeks with an elbow strain. The lefty departed after his second walk started the seventh.

