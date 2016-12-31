Bennie Logan wants to remain with Philadelphia Eagles

Bennie Logan doesn’t want to leave Philadelphia.

Defensive tackle Bennie Logan is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season, but the fourth-year pro has no interest in signing with another team.

According to Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com, Logan has been emphatic about staying with the team that selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

When speaking to the media about becoming a soon-to-be free agent, Logan made it clear that he wants to remain with the Eagles.

“Trying to start over and do something new is something I’m not looking forward to. Because I enjoy being here, the city and everything. This is where I see myself at.”

Keeping Logan will not be as easy as it sounds, however. Logan has become one of the Eagles’ most important players on defense and will likely be expecting a significant pay raise. As of now, the Eagles have just under $9 million of available cap space, per Over the Cap. If the Eagles want to sign Logan to a long-term extension, it will likely have to come at the expense of another player (potentially Connor Barwin?).

Logan doesn’t put up eye-popping stat lines, but he has emerged as one of the more disruptive interior defensive linemen in the NFL. Letting him go would be a major error for the Eagles.

