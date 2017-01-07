Berglund lifts Blues to 4-3 win over Stars

ST. LOUIS (AP) Paul Stastny scored twice, Patrick Berglund broke a third-period tie with his seventh of the season, and the St. Louis Blues topped the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Saturday night.

Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for St. Louis, which has points in 17 of its last 20 home games. Carter Hutton made 25 saves while filling in for Jake Allen.

Lauri Korpikoski, Patrick Eaves and John Klingberg scored for Dallas, which has dropped three in a row since a season-high, three-game win streak.

Berglund gave St. Louis a 4-3 lead when he deflected a shot from Kevin Shattenkirk into the net with 1:54 left in regulation. It was his sixth goal in his last 10 games.

Stastny broke a 12-game scoreless drought with his eighth of the season in the first. He tipped in a drive from Alexander Steen for a 3-2 lead with 12:09 left in the second.

Tarasenko scored his 20th on a wrist shot from the slot late in the first. He has scored at least 20 goals in each of the last four seasons.

Klingberg tied it at 3 with his third goal late in the second period.

Dallas goaltender Kari Lehtonen stopped 11 of 14 shots before he was replaced by Antti Niemi midway through the game.

NOTES: St. Louis D Carl Gunnarsson missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. … Allen and his girlfriend Shannon Adams welcomed the couple’s first child, Lennon Everley, on Friday. … Dallas C Tyler Seguin has 39 points in 39 games this season.

UP NEXT

Stars: Visit the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

Blues: Complete a season-high six-game homestand on Tuesday against Boston.