Berglund undergoes shoulder surgery, out until December

ST. LOUIS — Blues center Patrik Berglund is expected to be sidelined until December following shoulder surgery Tuesday to repair a dislocated left shoulder.

Berglund suffered the injury while performing his offseason conditioning program in Sweden.

The surgery was performed by Blues orthopedic surgeons Dr. Rick Wright, Dr. Matt Matava and Dr. Matthew Smith at the Washington University Orthopedic Center.

Berglund, 29, posted a career-high 23 goals and finished with 34 points in 82 regular-season games last season. He has spent his entire nine-year NHL career in St. Louis, producing 296 points (151 goals, 145 assists) in 637 career regular-season games.