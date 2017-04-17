Best Beauty shops on Etsy

In 2005, Etsy was launched in a Brooklyn apartment by three friends who’d hoped to give local artists a place to sell their work. Over the past 12 years, the start-up has grown from a small, three-person operation to a global online marketplace with a network of nearly two million artists.

Though best known for its selection of handcrafted jewelry and one-of-a-kind art, Etsy also boasts an unbeatable beauty section, with sellers hawking everything from all-natural, organic skincare to customizable fragrance (plus, tons of cult makeup brands).

Below, discover some of our favorite Etsy beauty brands and the products that make them shine:

FrenchGirlOrganics

If the minimalist packaging isn’t enough to charm you, FrenchGirlOrganics’ line of gorgeously scented organic toners, body oils and salt soaks certainly will. It’s tough to choose just one favorite from this top-rated shop’s collection, but you definitely can’t go wrong with its olive oil-infused Crème Lumière ($24), which smells like a heady bouquet of just-picked Moroccan roses. Ooh la la.

Borne Cosmetics

Created by founder Jennifer Bishop after a long and painful battle with acne, Borne Cosmetics offers organic, chemical-free mineral makeup and skincare designed to improve the health of sensitive skin. Definitely check out the brand’s signature Mineral Silk Foundation ($6-$19), which is infused with jojoba and vitamin E oils and available in 13 shades.

TailoredSoap

This Norway-based shop features nearly 200 products, including gorgeous natural soaps in every scent imaginable, luscious body butters, and roll-on fragrances. Though everything at TailoredSoap rocks, we’re especially smitten with the brand’s stunning lemon-scented Space Soap ($10), which, fittingly, looks like a miniature galaxy.

Enchanted Lustre Cosmetics

Though Enchanted Lustre only launched in 2016, it’s made a name for itself, thanks to a slew of richly-pigmented affordable eyeshadows, highlighters and pressed glitter pots (many of which are inspired by fairy tales). Try the top-rated rainbow Celestial Beam Highlighter ($14), which boasts nearly 1,500 favorites.

BaronessX

There’s certainly no shortage of indie nail brands on Etsy, but BaronessX is one of the best we’ve ever seen. All of the brand’s colorful, pigmented polishes are cruelty free and vegan, making it an eco-friendly (and fashion-friendly) choice for any mani. Check out the shop’s collection of super-popular color-shifting polishes ($9-$14), or contact the seller for a custom-designed lacquer in any color and finish you want.