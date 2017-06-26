Best NBA seasons that didn’t result in an MVP award

Jordan ended his Chicago career with a second three-peat, and he could’ve had a trifecta of MVPs, too, except he was beaten out by Karl Malone in 1997.

Jordan, at age 33, led the league in scoring (29.6) for the ninth time and led the Bulls to 69 wins — an impressive encore following that 72-10 season.

Karl Malone, also 33, averaged 27.4 points and 9.9 rebounds for a Jazz team that was peaking with age, winning 64 games. But Jordan shot down Utah in the Finals, then did it again the following year.

NBAE NBAE/Getty Images