Best Tax Day food freebies

Filing your taxes may be the worst, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel on April 18– and that light could be coming from your favorite restaurant or food shop.

Even if you don’t get a mega refund on Tax Day, there are plenty of places that want to put a smile on your face with some free or discounted grub. Here’s a list of 7 of the top spots to celebrate paying off Uncle Sam.

Bob Evans is offering 30 percent off your entire dine-in or takeout meal with a coupon good on Tax Day. The promotion can be used on April 18 only.

Boston Market gets into the swing of Tax Day every year with their annual $10.40 daily special. Get a half chicken individual meal with two sides and cornbread, plus a fountain drink and cookie for $10.40.

Bruegger’s Bagels started their deal early. From April 12 – 19, the bagel spot is offering a “big bagel bundle” for $10.40. To get the deal, go to Bruegger’s Tax Day page, fill out the online form and a coupon will be emailed to you. The bundle includes a choice of any 13 bagels, along with two tubs of any cream cheese flavor.

Hot Dog on a Stick is giving away one free Original Turkey Dog on Tax Day, with no purchase required.

Noodles & Company is offering $4 off any $10 purchase placed through order.noodles.com using the code TAXDAY17 at checkout. The weeklong Tax Day promotion runs from April 12 through the 18th.

Schlotzsky’s Deli is giving away one small sandwich with the purchase of a medium drink and chips on April 18 at participating deli locations nationwide.

McDonald’s in select regions is offering customers a super-cheap deal on a Big Mac or Quarter Pounder for just 1cent (you read that right, just $0.01) when you purchase one of those sandwiches at the regular price on April 18.