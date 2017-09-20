Best transitional jackets for fall

This week marks the official end of summer and beginning of autumn: the season of changing leaves, Halloween and pumpkin spice everything. While we’re certainly excited for the fall festivities to begin, autumn does pose some challenges, especially when it comes to dressing. The weather can be unpredictable, and many days see cool mornings, warm afternoons and chilly nights—making it tough to build outfits that don’t leave you sweating or, worse, freezing. The solution? Layering— specifically, with lightweight jackets, which make it easier to transition from warm September to the chilly days of October and beyond. Ahead, see five of our favorite transitional toppers for the upcoming season, so you can go forth in style.

Kimono Jacket

One of the biggest trends of 2017, breezy Kimono-style jackets, are perfect for days when a heavier jacket would be too much. Look for a one in a lightweight material that hits just below the knee — we’re loving this embroidered version from Zara— and layer it over a tee and jeans with heels for a casual-cool autumn look.

Denim Jacket

There’s nothing quite as iconic as a perfectly-worn-in denim jacket. Though there’s nothing wrong with the classic light-washed style (it is a classic for a reason) this season, we’re reaching for denim with a bit of visual interest, with added patches, embroidery or embellishments. The best thing about denim is that it never goes out of style—so choose well, because you’ll likely be wearing it for seasons to come.

Bomber Jacket

Once the go-to cool-weather uniform for student athletes everywhere, bomber jackets have come back in a big way in recent years, thanks to their classically-cool shape, versatility and practicality. For a stylish twist on the vintage style, reach for a lightweight version in an unexpected material, like this autumn-appropriate velvet version from ASOS. Pair it with a girly dress for a fun mix of styles, or rock it with boyfriend jeans and white kicks—either way, it’s a homerun.

Classic Leather Jacket

There is nothing more timelessly cool than a leather jacket, the unofficial uniform of rock stars everywhere. A well-made leather topper can be worn in any season, but we love ‘em for fall, paired with a midi skirt and ankle booties. For versatility, a black leather jacket never fails; if you’re feeling adventurous, reach for a cropped version in an unexpected color, like Gigi Hadid, above.

Oversized Blazer

A favorite of style bloggers and prep-school attendees, a good blazer perfectly completes nearly any outfit, while providing enough shelter from the wind to keep you warm on mild autumn days. Right now, we’re loving oversized blazers in fashion-forward prints, like a classic plaid or edgy animal print. J.Crew has tons of options, as do fast-fashion retailers such as H&M and Zara.