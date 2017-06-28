Best waiver claims in Milwaukee Brewers history

Jesus Aguilar from Cleveland, Feb. 2, 2017: Aguilar earned his way onto the Brewers roster this season after a solid spring training and has put up a .286/.355/.529 slash line with a 1.0 WAR.

Alex Sanchez from Tampa Bay, April 6, 2001: A fifth-round pick by Tampa Bay, Sanchez never played for the then-named Devil Rays. In 2002, he hit .289 with 37 steals for Milwaukee before being dealt in 2003 to Detroit.

Derrick Turnbow from Anaheim, Oct. 14, 2004: The hard-throwing righty was stellar in his first season with the Brewers in 2005, posting 1.74 ERA, 1.084 WHIP and 39 saves. But his numbers ballooned after that and he was done by 2008.

USA TODAY Sports Jeff Curry