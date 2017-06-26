BET Awards: Solange does not thank sister Beyonce

What happened to sisterly love?

Solange Knowles seemingly forgot to thank her big sister Beyonce as she took home the Centric Award at Sunday night’s BET Awards.

Solange listed a long roster of fellow female artists that inspired her over the years as well as a generic shout out to “my family” but left out Beyonce. She also thanked her husband and son.

“I just want to thank BET for my teenage years, giving me images of queens like Missy Elliot and Lil’ Kim and Aaliyah and Erykah Badu and Lauryn Hill and Kelis and Reese, and the list goes on,” she said.

Perhaps Solange was bitter about losing out to her big sister in the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist category. Beyonce was up for seven awards but did not attend this year’s show.

Beyonce reportedly welcomed twins with husband Jay Z two weeks ago.