Bethany Beach Town Council and Budget and Finance Committee will hold a joint public hearing in March to discuss FY 2018. The fiscal year begins April 1 and ends March 31, 2018. The proposed budget is available for you to view in Town Hall, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., and online at www.townofbethanybeach.com The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14 at 10 a.m. in the Town Meeting Room on Garfield Parkway. All are welcome to attend and make comments.