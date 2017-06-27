Better blonde or brunette?
Celebs with restless hair syndrome.
Farrah Abraham showed off lighter locks at WE tv’s “Dr. Miami” premiere party at the Tuck Room in North Miami Beach, Florida. It’s a very different look for the naturally-brunette reality star.
Candace Cameron Bure: Better blonde
Kylie Jenner: Better brunette
Sophie Turner: Better with red
Anna Paquin: Better blonde
Jennifer Nettles: Better blonde
January Jones: Better blonde
Justin Bieber: Better brunette
Sarah Hyland: Better brunette
Renee Zellweger: Better blonde
The dooey skinned actress looks much better with lighter hair, and makeup.
Reese Witherspoon: Better Blonde
Holly Madison: Better blonde
Scarlett Johansson: Better blonde
Scarlett Johansson is one of those rare creatures who can pull off platinum blonde as well as rich brunette. We chose blonde as the winning shade for this siren because it gives her that 40’s pin-up girl appeal that so few actresses have anymore.
Mary-Kate Olsen: Better blonde
While darker hair made it easier to distinguish Mary-Kate from her twin sis Ashley, blonde hair is definitely a better fit for the tiny twin.
Lindsay Lohan: Better brunette
Linsday Lohan seems to suffer from Restless Hair Syndrome and changes her hair color as often as most people change their socks. One shade the troubled actress should shelve for good is the platinum blonde, which ages her about 10 years. Dark shades, like her natural auburn red, or rich browns, are much more flattering with her complexion.
Katy Perry: Better brunette
At the premiere of “The Smurfs,” Smurfette’s voice and pop singer Katy Perry showed off a new look with cropped strawberry blonde locks. The singer, known for her sexy pinup, jet-black hair looked excited to show off her new lighter ‘do, which was actually a return to her natural hair color. But the jury is out on whether fans will embrace Perry’s drastic change. We like her better with a darker style, but Katy looks great both ways.
Jennifer Lawrence: Better blonde
The “Silver Linings Playbook” star looks like quite the California girl when she’s sporting golden locks.
Hilary Duff: Better blonde
Life as an edgy Brunette just didn’t suit the adorable Hilary Duff. Blonde hair works much better with her signature sunny disposition.
Fergie: Better blonde
Fergie has sported some crazy hairdos over the years. The darker shade definitely looks nice, but blonde locks definitely look better against the singer’s bronzed complexion.
Cameron Diaz: Better blonde
While dark hair made her eyes ridiculously striking, Cameron Diaz will always be the eternal blonde, California gal and any other shade is just…wrong.
Ashley Tisdale: Better blonde
“High-School Musical” star Ashley Tisdale is made to be blonde and looks a little too plain jane as a brunette.
