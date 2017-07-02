Betts has 8 RBIs, Red Sox rout Jays 15-1 to complete sweep (Jul 02, 2017)

TORONTO (AP) Mookie Betts hit two home runs and matched a career-high with eight RBIs to help the Boston Red Sox rout the Toronto Blue Jays 15-1 on Sunday.

Betts went 4 for 6 as AL East-leading Boston won for the sixth time in seven games, completing the three-game sweep. He hit an RBI single in the second, a three-run homer in the fourth, a two-run blast in the sixth, and a two-run single in the seventh. It was the second multihomer game of the season for Betts, who also hit two at Philadelphia on June 14. Betts had eight RBIs against Arizona on Aug. 14, 2016.

Drew Pomeranz (8-4) pitched six innings for his third straight road win. He allowed one run, improving to 3-0 with a 1.82 ERA in his past six road starts. The left-hander is unbeaten away from Fenway Park since a May 9 loss at Milwaukee.

Hanley Ramirez had three hits, including a two-run homer, as the Red Sox collected a season-high 21 hits.

Joe Biagini (2-8) took the loss as he was chased in the sixth inning by Betts’ second homer. Toronto went 1-5 on its homestand against Baltimore and Boston and has lost eight of 10. The last-place Blue Jays are 13-24 against division opponents. Only Oakland (13-27) has fared worse. After going 1-4 with a 5.88 ERA in five June starts, Biagini struggled again in his first July outing, allowing season-worsts of 10 hits and seven runs in 5 1-3 innings.

Fernando Abad pitched the final three innings for his first save.

Tzu-Wei Lin and Deven Marrero reached on consecutive bunt singles to begin the fourth before Betts hit his first homer.

It was the first home run allowed by a Toronto pitcher since June 25 at Kansas City, snapping a streak of 58 homeless innings.

JAYS COOK UP NEW HOME FOR GRILLI

Toronto traded RHP Jason Grilli and cash to Texas for Class-A OF Eduard Pinto.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: SS Xander Bogaerts (left groin) was scratched from the starting lineup. Lin moved from third to short and Marrero started at third. … INF/OF Brock Holt (vertigo) went 1 for 3 in a rehab game at Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday. Holt has been out since April 21.

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister) made his second minor league rehab start, allowing four runs in 4 1/3 innings at Triple-A Buffalo. Sanchez struck out four and walked three. He threw 76 pitches, 40 strikes.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Rick Porcello (4-10, 5.06) starts the opener of a three-game series in Texas. Porcello has pitched at least six innings in 14 straight starts, the longest active streak in the majors. LHP Martin Perez (4-6, 4.70) starts for the Rangers.

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (8-4, 3.41) starts the opener of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. Stroman has allowed seven runs in nine innings over two starts against the Yankees this season. RHP Masahiro Tanaka (6-7, 5.56) starts for New York.

