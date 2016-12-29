Beyond The Sidelines: Kellie

Redskins.com recently caught up with second-year WRC veteran Kellie, who, outside of cheering, is a Licensed Doctor of Physical Therapy.

1. What is your career outside of WRC?

Although most think people think my full-time job is being a Washington Redskins Cheerleader, but I’m actually a Licensed Doctor of Physical Therapy! I completed my undergraduate studies at James Madison University and my graduate schoolwork at Shenandoah University. Currently, I work for a fun outpatient orthopedic clinic in Northern Va., and spend my days treating post-operative patients and patients with other orthopedic injuries.

2. How do you prioritize your time among all that you have going on? (Job, WRC, free time, family/friends, etc.)

This year has been a challenging one in learning how to prioritize my time. I started a new job last December, got married in July and moved further away from FedExField. Luckily, I have a huge support system between my husband, family, friends, and coworkers that keep me smiling and laughing each day! The key to staying on top of things is to plan ahead. I love making lists and sticky notes!

3. What two radio stations do you listen to in the car the most?

Every morning on the way to work, I listen to the Kane Show on HOT 99.5. They always wake me up and get me laughing first thing in the morning. The only other station I listen to is NPR, because my husband loves keeping up on current events. I definitely prefer the fun times on HOT 99.5 though!

4. What are your hobbies?

I love to workout, run 5k races, create fun arts and crafts projects, and watch TV with my husband and two 20 lbs cats. There’s no better feeling than getting in a good workout! For crafts, I love drawing and coming up with new projects to make presents for my family and friends! My favorite TV shows/movies to watch are: The Walking Dead, NCIS and any sports related movie [my favorite is the Rookie].

5. What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

The most adventurous thing I’ve ever done was on my honeymoon back in July. We went to Jamaica and had fun cliff diving, horseback riding, zip lining, swimming with dolphins and ATV riding through the mountains! I love embarking on new adventures, especially ones that give me an adrenaline rush!