Bibens-Dirkx set to make first career start vs. White Sox

CHICAGO — If recent history is any guide, the Texas Rangers arrive at Guaranteed Rate Field at just the right time for the struggling Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox (34-44) have dropped five of seven on their current 10-game homestand.

However, Chicago took four of six meetings from the Rangers in 2016. The White Sox hold a 3-1-1 lead in series over the past five seasons and have won five straight home games against Texas entering the Friday night series opener.

The White Sox will try to extend that streak to six as they send right-hander Mike Pelfrey (3-6, 3.73 ERA) against Rangers righty Austin Bibens-Dirkx (3-0, 3.68).

Pelfrey took the loss his last time out, June 23 against Oakland, allowing three runs on four hits over 4 2/3 innings while striking out four and walking five.

“Pretty bad. Five walks, all of them with two outs, which is a cardinal sin,” Pelfrey said. “I don’t think I did a lot to be successful.”

Despite the struggles against the A’s, Pelfrey is 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA and .224 opponents’ batting average over his past seven starts.

He is 1-2 with a 5.97 ERA in five career starts against the Rangers.

Texas (39-40) has dropped three of its past four and is coming off a 5-1 loss at Cleveland on Thursday. The Rangers have had a winning record on just three occasions in the last 35 days.

Bibens-Dirkx, a 32-year-old rookie, is scheduled to make his 10th appearance and fifth start of the season. He is working on five days’ rest after a win against the New York Yankees last Saturday.

He has won three of four June outings and has a three-game winning streak dating to a relief appearance June 6 against the New York Mets.

“He’s pitched very well,” Rangers manager Jeff Bannister told the Dallas Morning News. “He’s moved the ball around. He’s used all his pitches. He’s spreading pitches around and he’s not walking anybody. The efficiency of his pitches is the most impressive thing we’ve seen from him. He knows how to pitch.”

Bibens-Dirkx, who started last season in independent ball, has spent time in the organizations of Toronto, Washington, Colorado, the Chicago Cubs and Seattle. He also has pitched in the Dominican and Venezuelan winter leagues.

He was originally selected by the Mariners in the 16th round of the 2006 draft and made 318 appearances over 12 seasons in the minors before his debut with the Rangers this season.

Bibens-Dirkx has never pitched against the White Sox.

The White Sox received some good news about outfielder Avisail Garcia on Thursday after an MRI revealed no serious damage to his left knee. He was injured Wednesday while sliding into a base late in a 12-3 loss to the Yankees, but he sat out Chicago’s 4-3 win over New York on Thursday.

He likely will not play in the Texas series.

“I’m OK,” Garcia said. “Just take a couple of days and see how it feels.”

Garcia is batting .318 with 11 home runs and 50 RBIs. He ranks fifth in American League All-Star balloting among outfielders.

The Texas-Chicago series continues with day games on Saturday and Sunday.