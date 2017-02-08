Chuck Norris met with Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu on Wednesday during the actor’s visit to the Holy Land.

Netanyahu told Norris in a video posted on the prime minister’s Facebook page, “Listen, Israel is strong but it’s indestructible now” later telling his security team to clear the building as Norris could easily handle any threats.

Norris told the prime minister he and his wife had been “looking forward to” their meeting.

“Believe me, you’ll always have my support. All that was coming down, I didn’t know what to do,” Norris told Netanyahu. “My wife said, ‘I know what to do. I’m calling over there.”

Norris and his wife Gena O’Kelley are currently on a trip in Israel. The couple visited the Western Wall on Sunday met with former Foreign Ministry director-general Dore Gold on Saturday at a restaurant in Herzliya.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Norris has supported Netanyahu in the past two Israeli elections.