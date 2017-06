Police are investigating the attempted robbery of a bicyclist in West Rehoboth that occurred last night. Around 1 am on Thursday night a woman was riding her bicycle down the service road of Coastal Highway near the Secured Self Storage when a man tackled her to the ground and attempted to steal her backpack. The woman resisted and the man ran off, possibly getting scared by a passing vehicle. The would-be thief then got into a car that headed south to Rehoboth.