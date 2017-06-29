SALISBURY, MD – The Hagerstown Suns went ahead with four in the top of the sixth and shut down the Delmarva Shorebirds from there, sweeping the four-game series 6-3 on Thursday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

With the Shorebirds (4-4, 33-43) up 3-2, Aldrem Corredor took the first pitch from Travis Seabrooke in the side. Daniel Johnson followed with a double to deep left, chasing home Corredor to tie the game. Sheldon Neuse notched his own RBI double to put the Suns (7-1, 45-32) on top, and Jake Noll lined an opposite-field two-run homer, his second of the game, to make it a four-spot and put Hagerstown up 6-3.

Delmarva put men on second and third with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Tanner Kirk struck out and Cole Billingsley grounded out sharply to second to end the threat. That was the last real threat for the Shorebirds, who got a Jake Ring single to lead off the eighth, but the Sun bullpen retired the final six in a row, including five straight via strikeout, to ice it.

James Bourque (3-3) earned the win with 6.1 solid innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits. He walked three and struck out four. Seabrooke (3-5) took the loss on his first blown save of the year, allowing four runs on five hits in three innings. Tommy Peterson earned his second save of the series and seventh overall with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Shorebirds struck early as Preston Palmeiro laced a two-out single in the bottom of the first. After Palmeiro went up to second on a passed ball, Frank Crinella grounded a single up the middle to chase him home and make it 1-0.

Noll cracked his first homer of the game, a solo shot to left, to tie it in the second. With two outs in the inning, Jakson Reetz, Anderson Franco, and Telmito Agustin strung together singles, with Agustin driving in Reetz to make it 2-1 Suns.

Delmarva got even in the bottom of the second as Gerrion Grim scored on a bases-loaded double play groundout. In the bottom of the fifth, Kirk attacked a hanging curve from Bourque and deposited it over the wall in left for his first homer of the season. The shot put the home side up 3-2 and set up Hagerstown’s answer in the sixth.

Alejandro Juvier had a two-hit game for the ‘Birds, finishing 2-for-4. Stuart Levy went 1-for-3 and threw out two more baserunners, giving him four caught stealing in two games in Delmarva.

Noll had the first multi-home run game against the Shorebirds this year, finishing 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Johnson and Neuse each had a double, run, and RBI.

Jhon Peluffo took a no-decision for Delmarva, allowing two runs on four hits in five innings. He settled in after a rough second, retiring the final 10 to face him. Jake Bray struck out the side in the ninth.

The Shorebirds now hit the road for a four-game series at Kannapolis. Alex Wells (5-4, 3.04) gets the start on Friday night against the Intimidators’ Blake Hickman (1-1, 2.64). First pitch is 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage on Fox Sports AM 960 and the MiLB First Pitch app begins at 6:50 p.m. with Will DeBoer on the call.