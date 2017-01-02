Big Ten Bowl Preview: Cotton Bowl Classic

The Cotton Bowl features the Wisconsin Badgers and the Western Michigan Broncos.

An intriguing matchup awaits in the Cotton Bowl Classic on January 2. After losing the Big Ten Championship, Wisconsin will look to rebound against undefeated Western Michigan. It’s not the best situation for the Badgers, as a win over a non-Power 5 conference won’t do much, but a loss could be damaging.

Game: Cotton Bowl Classic

TEAMS: No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten) vs. No. 15 Western Michigan (13-0, 8-0 MAC)

TIME: January 2, 20171:00 p.m. EST

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

TV: ESPN

This game appears to be a classic battle of a potent offense and a stout defense.

Wisconsin has relied heavily on its defense this season, and that will likely be the case in the Cotton Bowl. The Badgers are ranked seventh in total defense, allowing just over 300 yards against. Against the run they are particularly tough, ranking second in all of FBS with just 96.9 rushing yards against.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards led the team this season with 79 total tackles. Fellow linebacker T.J. Watt, younger brother of NFL star J.J. Watt, led the team and the Big Ten Conference with 12 total sacks. Watt is a force that can make plays all over the field. Opposing offenses need to know where he is at all times.

Senior safety Leo Musso is a talent on the backend of the Badger defense. He recorded 65 total tackles this season and led the team with five interceptions. As a team Wisconsin led the Big Ten with 21 interceptions.

The Badgers are clearly strong on defense, but have some issues on the offensive side of the ball.

Running back Corey Clement is the star of the offense for the Badgers. He led the Big Ten with 1,304 rushing yards and recorded 14 touchdowns. He ended the season with five consecutive 100-yard rushing games, including 164 yards in the loss to Penn State.

The passing attack was never really able to get on track for the Badgers this seasons, with quarterback Alex Hornibrook and Bart Houston both playing significant time. Hornibrook was the better of the two, throwing for 1,243 yards and eight touchdowns, compared to 1,086 yards and five scores for Houston.

Hornibrook missed the Big Ten Championship with an injury and Houston struggled in his place. Fortunately for Wisconsin it seems that Hornibrook will be back to 100 percent for the bowl game. Catching passes from whoever is throwing the ball will be speedster Jazz Peavy. He leads the Badgers with 635 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Unlike Wisconsin, Western Michigan enters the Cotton Bowl with a lot to gain. No doubt a win for the Badgers would be nice, but a win for the Broncos would me monumental for the program.

Head coach P.J. Fleck led his team to a MAC championship and a 13-win season. The Broncos knocked of two Big Ten teams in Northwestern and Illinois and will look to add a third by defeating the Badgers.

Western Michigan enters the Cotton Bowl with a top-15 offense that averages 496.7 yards per game.

Quarterback Zach Terrell has thrown for 3,376 yards and 32 touchdowns. Remarkably he threw just three interceptions all season. Most of his targets went to star receiver Corey Davis. He racked up 1,427 receiving yards and is currently second in FBS with 18 receiving touchdowns.

When not passing, Western Michigan is a very talented ground team. A duo of runners, Jarvion Franklin Jamauri Bogan have both amassed over 850 rushing yards. Franklin leads the way with 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Overall, the Western Michigan offense is capable of lightning up the scoreboard. The Broncos scored at least 30 points in 11 of their 13 games this season.

On defense, the Broncos are led by linebacker Robert Spillane. He racked up 105 total tackles. He also had three interceptions. Keon Adams led the Broncos with seven sacks this season. Defensive back Darius Phillips nabbed four interceptions.

It’s still likely that many around the country are not familiar with Western Michigan. That could very well change after the Cotton Bowl. The Broncos have an opportunity to put a stamp on a fantastic season and build for the future.

No matter the outcome, the Cotton Bowl should surely be entertaining to watch.

