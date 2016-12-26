Big Ten Bowl Preview: Maryland Terrapins vs Boston College Eagles

A quick look at the Quick Lane Bowl of the Maryland Terrapins vs Boston College Eagles

Bowl season is upon us, and the first Big Ten team to participate in the bowl season is the Maryland Terrapins. Maryland, who finished the season 6-6, will take on the Boston College Eagles, who also finished 6-6, in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Neither team had a season-defining win but both had at least one win against a bowl eligible team. Maryland’s best win of the season came early in the year against Central Florida, who beat Arkansas State in the Cure Bowl. The win was part of Maryland’s improbable 4-0 start to the season.

Boston College took down North Carolina State earlier in the year and Wake Forest on the road in the final week of the season to become bowl eligible.

Maryland beat Rutgers 31-13 in the final week to become bowl eligible, however Boston College’s win over a respectable team in Wake Forest speaks loudly to how they’re playing right now.

The third annual Quick Lane Bowl is in Detroit, Michigan, and will kickoff at 1:30 p.m. CT. Maryland is currently a three-point favorite.

Maryland Offense vs Boston College Defense

Maryland’s run-heavy offense led by Ty Johnson will clash with a Boston College defense that allows a mere 3.3 yards per carry. It will come down to if Maryland is able to establish a ground game or forced to throw with Perry Hills.

The Terrapins rushed for an astounding 400 yards against Purdue, however they failed to reach 200 rushing yards against five of their seven bowl eligible opponents. On the other hand, Boston College held Massachusetts and UCONN to negative rushing yards and four other teams to under 100 rushing yards, including NC State.

Despite intercepting 11 passes this season, Boston College’s worst losses have come against great pass attacks. Teams complete 57.2 percent of passes against them, which could lead to a big game from Perry Hills who completes 66 percent of his passes.

Boston College records 1.9 turnovers per game, but Hills has just three interceptions on the season. Maryland’s trio of receivers in Teldrick Morgan, D.J. Moore and Levern Jacobs will pose some threat in the passing game, but it’s no secret they need to find a way to break through a tough run defense to be successful.

Maryland Defense vs Boston College Offense

Boston College only averages 19.1 points per game. Maryland’s 69th ranked scoring defense doesn’t pose a huge threat, but the Eagles were held to 21 points or fewer eight times this year and only scored 30-plus points against an FCS school in Wagner and two dreadful defenses in UCONN and Buffalo.

Quarterback Patrick Towles threw six interceptions this season, but the Terrapins only intercepted four passes. That said, just like Maryland, the Eagles want to establish a ground game with Jon Hillman and Towles. Each rushed over 100 times and scored at least four touchdowns.

Boston College only averages 3.4 yards per carry, as well. Plus, they barely complete 50 percent of their passes at 50.9 percent, which might not even be successful against a defense that allows quarterbacks to complete 56.6 percent of passes against them.

Boston College simply hasn’t shown much potential on offense this season. If Jesse Aniebonam and Jermaine Carter Jr., who own a combined 14 sacks, get pressure on Towles and into the backfield, the Eagles will have a hard time moving the ball.

Prediction

Maryland hasn’t proven they can beat even a decent team all year. Outside of an early season win over Central Florida, who only recently snapped a 13-game losing streak at the time, Maryland’s next best win is Michigan State. No one expected them to upset Michigan or Ohio State, but the Terrapins simply didn’t look good by any measure against them.

Boston College proving they can win against decent teams is big. That said, North Carolina State and Wake Forest aren’t world beaters themselves. Besides, their offense has been consistently terrible this year and probably won’t get better in the bowl game.

It could come down to which team scores 20 points first. Therefore, even though Boston College owns a slightly better defense, it’s more likely that Maryland’s run game gets going and opens things up for Perry Hills.

Maryland will get pressure on Towles and stop Boston College’s run game. It won’t be a pretty game to watch or high-scoring, but look for the Big Ten to start their bowl season 1-0.

Prediction: Maryland 24 Boston College 10

