Big Ten East: Ready to be the Best Division in College Football?

Will the Big Ten East be the best division in college football next season?

Before the 2016 season, there was talk that the Big Ten East division was the best in college football. Urban Meyer was one-year removed from the playoff championship, Jim Harbaugh won 10 games in his first season and Mark Dantonio’s Spartans won the Big Ten title again. Penn State was finally turning the page from the Sandusky mess and Indiana made a bowl game for just the second time in 20 years.

Everything looked perfect heading into December and then another poor bowl season exposed the flaws that were always there. Many just chose to ignore them.

Was last season a minor setback in the division’s resurgence or is there a lot more work to do before it reigns supreme? I think it is somewhere in-between. 2017 will be better, but there is potential for more letdowns.

Last season, Urban Meyer had to reload both sides of the ball at Ohio State The Buckeyes lost 16 starters from the 2015 team, seven of whom went on to sensational rookie seasons in the NFL.

Unless you are a member of the rabidly fanatical, how can winning 11 games, beating Michigan and making the College Football Playoff again be anything less than a great season?

With another Top Five recruiting class in the fold, the best defensive front in college football returning and Kevin Wilson tweaking the kinks out of the offense, Ohio State will rebound from the loss to Clemson and dominate again.

I don’t know if it was the best thing that could happen to the Buckeyes, but the demoralizing bowl loss forced Meyer to make the necessary changes to get the program focused again. Adversity will be the fuel that drives this team in the off-season.

Michigan won 10 games in 2015 and had the pieces to make a run in 2016, but Harbaugh’s players were not fully in place. The team lacked depth, especially at quarterback, and did not have a dominant running back to take over big games.

With three recruiting cycles behind him, Michigan is now stocked with his brand of players. They’ll be young but the talent level is much improved. The schedule is less kind this year and that could impact their record. But I still expect the Wolverines to be in the hunt in November.

The biggest hurdle for the program is Harbaugh’s inability to coach his team when things are not going well. His lack of composure and control seeps into the team’s play at the worst moments.

After a miserable September when the team was decimated by injuries, few outside of Happy Valley thought Penn State had any chance of competing for the Big Ten East title. Little did we know that the Nittany Lions would go on a nine-game winning streak and capture their first Big Ten championship since 2008.

The season ended with a Rose Bowl loss, but there is no reason to criticize losing to USC. It was a thrilling game and Penn State demonstrated how lethal the offensive attack can be when it gets hot.

With Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley returning this year, it will be interesting to see if the Nittanly Lions can sustain the progress made in 2015.

Like Michigan, the schedule may impact Penn State’s chances. Purdue and Minnesota are replaced with Iowa and Nebraska, and they travel to Columbus and East Lansing. That’s a difficult road to repeat as East Division Champions.

Nothing went right for Michigan State last year. The Spartans lost a lot of leadership and production from the 2015 team and never got on track offensively. They also missed a bowl game for the first time in nine years.

This is a critical season for coach Mark Dantonio. One down season is understandable, but two in row could spell trouble.

The good news is the spotlight is off Michigan State for the first time in four years. They can use the lack of respect for motivation, and there will be plenty of that.

The bad news is that Michigan has regained control over the state. Harbaugh is recruiting better and the Wolverines play is now better.

The schedule is favorable for the Spartans next season. They don’t play on the road until October 7 and their West Division opponents are Northwestern and Minnesota..

Michigan State still has to play on the road at Michigan and Ohio State, but that might be manageable if the offensive line and quarterback play are improved.

I don’t expect any team from the Big Ten East to be in the preseason Top 5. Penn State and Ohio State will be ranked in the Top 10, Michigan in the Top 15. Michigan State will be unranked.

Three games will give us a strong glimpse into whether or not 2017 will be different from last season. Michigan opens up against Florida in Dallas, Ohio State faces Oklahoma in Columbus in week two and Penn State has a rematch against Pitt in their second game.

All three should win setting up another heated battle in the East Division. I think the sleeper will be Michigan State.

I’m not ready to call it just yet, but I suspect the game in Columbus on November 11 will decide the winner of the Big Ten East.

