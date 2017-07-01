Bigger Picture, 10-1, wins United Nations in record time

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) Bigger Picture set a course record while pulling off a 10-1 upset Saturday in the $300,000 United Nations Stakes on the turf at Monmouth Park.

A 6-year-old chestnut gelding, Bigger Picture edged 11-1 shot Can’thelpbelieving by a head, running 1 3/8 miles in 2:10.81.

In deep stretch, the two long shots benefited from a punishing speed duel that sapped Beach Patrol, the 7-5 favorite and Itsinthepost, the 5-2 second choice. They hooked up right from the start, sprinting clear of the pack while setting a quick pace.

Both wilted in the final stages. Beach Patrol held on for third; Itsinthepost was fifth.

In contrast, Bigger Picture was handled perfectly by Joe Bravo, aboard for his fourth U.N. victory. They rallied from last in the field of nine behind the battling leaders while hugging the rail in an energy-saving trip.

”Turning for home, he got underneath me so beautifully,” Bravo said. ”It fell right in our lap. The photo had me a little worried. You always wonder if you got it or not.”

Bigger Picture slipped through an inside opening in deep stretch for the biggest win of his career, the 10th win in 25 starts.

Trained by Mike Maker for Three Diamonds Farm, Bigger Picture paid $23.40, $11.60 and $5.60.

Can’thelpbelieving returned $13.40 and $6.80, and Beach Patrol paid $3 to show.

Lucky Lindy was fourth, followed by Itsinthepost, Closing Bell, Oscar Nominated, Liam the Charmer and Messi.

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!