Bill Clinton’s real life impeachment is being turned into a TV series.

The History Channel has greenlit six episodes of the scripted series, “The Breach: Inside the Impeachment of Bill Clinton,” according to The Wrap.

The show is based on the book, “The Breach: Inside the Impeachment and Trial of William Jefferson Clinton,” written by Peter Baker, the Washington Post reporter who covered the White House during the Clinton era.

According to the media site, casting is underway. The EVP of History, Eli Lehrer, said of the series, “Featuring an array of well-known modern political figures, ‘The Breach’ will bring audiences behind the scenes of an event that changed Washington forever — the first impeachment of an elected president in American history.”

He continued, “It’s the origin tale of how our Government was broken and has never really healed,” Cutler said in a statement. “It’s also a thrilling tale of personal and professional ambition, of enormous hubris in the name of acquiring power, and of personal foibles, all of which nearly brought down a presidency.”

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Clinton was impeached on December 19, 1998 after he was charged with lying under oath to a federal jury and obstructing justice.

His impeachment followed three years after he began a year-and-a-half long extra-marital affair with his 21-year-old intern Monica Lewinsky.