Bill Cosby speaks out

Bill Cosby insisted reports he’s planning a tour to discuss sexual assault allegations aren’t exactly accurate.

“The current propaganda that I am going to conduct a sexual assault tour is false,” the 79-year-old actor/comedian told Fox News in a statement. “Any further information about public plans will be given at the appropriate time.”

Last week, Cosby’s rep Andrew Wyatt told Fox News the entertainer was planning a motivational speaking tour to warn people about what he views as the dangers of the judicial system.

Cosby was charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault for allegedly drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania home back in 2004. The star’s sex assault trial ended with a hung jury and prosecutors are determined to retry him.

Wyatt said he’s received “hundreds of calls from civic organizations and churches requesting for Mr. Cosby to speak to young men and women about the judicial system… These groups would like for Mr. Cosby to share that people in the judicial system can use their powers to annul deals from personal agenda and political ambitions.”

He added all speeches made by the once-celebrated TV personality will be free.

Wyatt also told “Good Day Alabama” Cosby is eager to work again and is already planning appearances in town halls, as well as traveling to Birmingham in July.

“The issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today, and they need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things that they shouldn’t be doing,” said Wyatt. “And it also affects married men.”

The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, an anti-sexual violence organization known as RAINN, responded to Cosby’s plans.

“It would be more useful if Mr. Cosby would spend time talking with people about how not to commit sexual assault in the first place,” RAINN spokeswoman Jodi Omear said in a statement sent to Fox News.