Lawyer Angela Agrusa is relieved to be back home in Los Angeles just a few days after a Pennsylvania judge declared a mistrial in the sexual assault case against her client Bill Cosby.

“My body was in a state of clench for the entire week,” the 54-year-old attorney told The Hollywood Reporter. Agrusa, who tried the case with co-counsel Brian McMonagle, revealed there were moments upon hearing juror questions last week that convinced her the verdict returned would be guilty.

While jurors didn’t exonerate the 79-year-old entertainer of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, she’s still declaring victory.

“We wanted an acquittal, but a mistrial or a deadlock is the same result as the group of jurors finding him not guilty,” she said. “Prosecutors didn’t have the evidence,”

Still, Agrusa has heard rumors about the jury vote.

“I heard it was a split,” said Agrusa. “I don’t believe it was a single holdout.”

However, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office told the publication Agrusa couldn’t have possibly known. Per Pennsylvania guidelines, Judge Steven O’ Neill told jurors not to discuss what happened during deliberations.

Agrusa did confirm Cosby didn’t rule out taking the witness stand.

“He is a very charismatic man,” she explained. “He is a storyteller. We knew a jury would want to hear from him. We were always prepared to put him on the stand. We were still talking about this on the weekend before close.”

Despite her confidence, Agrusa experienced a “rollercoaster of emotions” during the week of jury deliberations.

“Every time a question came in that seemed detrimental [to Cosby], I thought a guilty verdict was coming,” she explained. “Then, a question would come that was more favorable and I would look over to the prosecutors’ faces and see their concern.”

After the verdict, the Montgomery County DA’s Office immediately put out word there would be a re-trial. However, she isn’t sold on the idea.

“I believe that the Commonwealth had to state [the intention of a re-trial] when they stated it,” said Agrusa, referring to the prosecution. “They have a lot of searching to do when they make a decison. I hope they don’t [re-try]. I don’t think the outcome would be any better for them … Everyone knows that cases don’t get better with time.”