New Jersey lawmakers have approved a bill barring employers from asking about salary history, a move supporters say is intended to promote equal pay for women.

The Democrat-controlled state Senate approved the measure on Monday. It is now up to Republican Gov. Chris Christie to decide whether it becomes law.

Proponents say the bill could help close wage gaps between men and women by ensuring employers make salary decisions based on an applicant’s merits, not what a person earned in a previous job.

A spokesman for Christie said in an email that the office doesn’t comment on pending legislation.

Officials said full-time female workers made 80 cents for every dollar a man made in 2015.