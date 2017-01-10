Monday night’s national championship game between Alabama and Clemson was pretty good, but Bill Walton’s performance on ESPNU was truly excellent.

Walton, who doesn’t know a ton about football, joined several other ESPN talking heads to watch the game and shoot the breeze. He wound up spending more time asking questions about football than he did providing any sort of insight.

It was a real roller coaster ride. He began the night in an Uncle Sam costume, asking Michelle Beadle to stop by his game later, and finished it in a tye-dye shirt, smiling as Clemson scored a late go-ahead touchdown.

Here’s everything you missed if you weren’t watching ESPNU:

Bill Walton invites Michelle Beadle to his room

Bill Walton tells Michelle Beadle to stop by his room later pic.twitter.com/PyXr5zQ2Fy — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 10, 2017

Says he likes to get high

Not sure what is going on as the game nears halftime

We’re almost halfway through the national championship game and Bill Walton is asking basic questions. @JayBilas giving half-hearted answers pic.twitter.com/fRvUB10WbF — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 10, 2017

Marijiuana rant

Some weird dance with Marcellus Wiley or something

Outfit change

Bill Walton has changed pic.twitter.com/NlMh8AGcOC — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 10, 2017

Asks where Clemson is

Bill Walton: “What city is Clemson in?” Jay Bilas: “Clemson.” pic.twitter.com/wNBEsl65NY — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 10, 2017

Randomly shouts “Go, go, go, touchdown!”

Bill Walton is just guessing at this point #TheCoolRoom pic.twitter.com/84Pfqu5B8e — ESPNU (@ESPNU) January 10, 2017

Pretends to be mad over no-call

Bill Walton is very upset referees did not throw a flag, pretends to be as mad as Dabo Swinney pic.twitter.com/JkYEVSjfm1 — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 10, 2017

Watches Clemson’s game-winning score

Leaves set as soon as game ends, leaves everyone hanging

It was truly a grand night. Here’s to hoping they bring this crew back for a future game.

