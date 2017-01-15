Billie Lourd jets off to Cabo with Taylor Lautner after heartbreaking family deaths

Billie Lourd is getting some much needed R&R.

The 24-year-old actress has been vacationing with her rumored boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, in Mexico, just two weeks after the back-to-back deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.

✌🏼🌴✌🏼 A photo posted by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

Lauter took to Instagram on Friday to share a sun-soaked snap of him and Lourd, enjoying their break from the Hollywood limelight.

Fisher died on Dec. 27 after going into cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles just a few days prior. Her mother, Reynolds, died on Dec. 28 of a suspected stroke.

While Lourd has kept a low-profile since her heartbreaking family deaths, Lautner has been by her side. Shortly after news broke of Fisher’s death, Lautner shared a sweet message of support to his “Scream Queens” co-star.

“This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I’ve ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out,” he wrote alongside a photo of the two. “I’m lucky to know you @praisethelourd .., me.”

On Wednesday, Lourd shared an adorable throwback pic of herself and mom, along with a sweet note about “finding the funny.”

“If my life weren’t funny then it would just be true and that is unacceptable” -❤☪️🅰️rrℹ️📧 Fℹ️💰♓️📧r ❤Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 11, 2017 at 7:58pm PST

