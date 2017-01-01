Billings helps No. 10 UCLA beat No. 20 Colorado 87-74

LOS ANGELES (AP) Monique Billings tied a career-high with 27 points and added 18 rebounds to lead 10th-ranked UCLA to an 87-74 victory over No. 20 Colorado on Sunday.

Billings recorded her eighth double-double of the year and 18th of her career. She scored via an assortment of inside post moves and hook shots that the Buffaloes couldn’t defend. She added four blocks and a career-high four assists to her impressive line.

Colorado’s Haley Smith had a game-high 31 points, and Kennedy Leonard added 11 points.

UCLA (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) continued its dominance at home, running its streak of consecutive home game victories to 20, dating back to last year. It’s the sixth-longest home win streak in the country. Top-ranked Connecticut leads that category with 55 straight wins.

Colorado (10-3, 0-2) cut the lead to eight points when Leonard made one of two free throws, but that’s as close as the Buffaloes would get.

BIG PICTURE:

Colorado started the season with 10 consecutive wins with first-year coach JR Payne before a problematic stretch has seen it lose three consecutive games. The Buffaloes kept things close and gave UCLA a scare in the fourth quarter but had no answer for Billings inside.

UCLA continued to shine with a productive, stifling defense with mixed coverage and presses. The Bruins also dominated the glass, which it has marked as a key in trying to win the conference championship.

UP NEXT:

Colorado plays four consecutive conference home games against teams with winning records – Arizona, Arizona State, Cal and Stanford.

UCLA plays its first conference road games at Washington State and Washington next weekend. On Friday, UCLA faces Washington State – which beat Oregon Sunday after losing six consecutive games.