Bills at Jets: Preview, Prediction, and More

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Embattled head coach Todd Bowles and his New York Jets play host to the division rival Buffalo Bills on New Year’s Day to complete what has been a rough year for both teams. New York has had the wheels come off after a strong 2015, entering the final game with a 4-11 record. Coming off of a 41-3 loss in New England, they have been blown out in three out of their last four games, causing many fans to call for Bowles’ job. Ryan Fitzpatrick starts at quarterback despite calls for rookie Christian Hackenberg to see playing time.

The Bills enter the game with an interim coach, as Rex Ryan was fired earlier this week. Long-time Ryan assistant Anthony Lynn will coach the game, and reports are that Bills ownership is fond of Lynn. The game will be an important audition for him. E.J. Manuel will start at quarterback for Buffalo, so we will be watching a battle of the backups.

At 7-8, the Bills have a chance to end the season at the .500 mark. Last week, they fell to the Dolphins by a 34-31 score. Last time these two teams met, it was a high-scoring tilt that ended with New York on top by the score of 37-31.

Keys To Victory

More from NFL Spin Zone

The Jets need a big game out of Ryan Fitzpatrick. They actually got one the last time these two teams played. In week two, Fitzpatrick was 24-of-34 for 374 yards and one touchdown. Granted, Eric Decker was healthy back then, but it was by far his best game of the year. In what is nearly guaranteed to be his final game in green, Fitzpatrick has to abandon his turnover ways that have plagued him for most of the season.

E.J. Manuel has had success against New York, winning three out of five games against the division rival. But, he has been sacked nine times, the most of any team. That “vaunted” defense that hasn’t been so vaunted for New York has to get to Manuel for them to have any chance. You all have seen how the back-end of the defense has played.

The Bills simply need to go after their opponent. New York has been attacked all year and not been able to stop it. See the three blowouts late in the year. If you go after Gang Green’s defense, it breaks into several thousand pieces.

Odds

Point Spread: Buffalo -3.5

Moneyline: Buffalo -190, New York +170

Over/Under: 42.5

Prediction

It’s been a long year for New York, and one that fans are ready to forget entirely. Buffalo will finish them off and send the record to 4-12.

Pick: Buffalo Bills: 17, New York Jets: 14

This article originally appeared on