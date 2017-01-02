Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley told reporters Monday that he was not “privy to the details” from the team’s ownership regarding Rex Ryan’s firing last month.

Whaley added that team owners Terry and Kim Pegula didn’t ask for his input before the Bills decided to let go of Ryan before the team’s regular-season finale.

“I was told by my boss that I will no longer be working with Rex,” Whaley said.

Whaley told reporters that Ryan, who went 15-17 in Buffalo, had asked to speak to ownership privately then the GM was informed of the decision after that meeting.

Whaley went on to say that he assumed no responsibility in Ryan’s hiring in February 2015 and added that he hasn’t “even thought about” if he agreed or disagreed with the former head coach’s firing.

The Bills said last week that Whaley would be in charge of the current head-coaching search, but Whaley said Monday that the Pegulas will ultimately have the final say. Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, who took over as interim head coach for Week 17, is reportedly one of the candidates for the job.

Whaley’s denials were so prevalent during the news conference it was cut into a quasi-highlight reel.

The conflicting messaging only adds to the perceived dysfunction in Buffalo, which hasn’t reached the playoffs since 1999.