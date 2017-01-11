Bills to interview McDermott again for coaching search

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) A person with direct knowledge of the discussions tells The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills will interview Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott for the second time in a week in their head-coaching search.

The person says the meeting will take place on Wednesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press late Tuesday night on condition of anonymity because the Bills have not announced the interview.

McDermott’s initial meeting with the Bills happened last Wednesday. He was the first of four candidates to interview for the job to replace Rex Ryan, who was fired two weeks ago.

AP Sports Writer Steve Reed in Charlotte, North Carolina, contributed to this story.