16.7 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Sunday, January 8, 2017
Billy Bob wins big

Billy Bob wins big

By foxnewsonline@foxnews.com Fox News Online -
21
Actor Billy Bob Thornton smiles during a ceremony honoring actor Kathy Bates with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok - RTSOO4N

Actor Billy Bob Thornton smiles during a ceremony honoring actor Kathy Bates with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok – RTSOO4N

MOTION PICTURES:

—Director, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land.”

—Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, “La La Land.”

—Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals.”

—Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Viola Davis, “Fences.”

—Animated Film: “Zootopia.”

—Screenplay, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land.”

—Foreign Language Film: “Elle.”

—Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land.”

—Original Song, Motion Picture: “City of Stars,” ”La La Land.”

TELEVISION:

—TV Series, Drama: “The Crown.”

—Actor, TV Series, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath.”

—Actress, TV Series, Drama: Claire Foy, “The Crown.”

—TV Series, Musical or Comedy: “Atlanta.”

—Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Donald Glover, “Atlanta.”

—Actress, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish.”

—Limited Series or TV Movie: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

—Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager.”

—Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

—Supporting Actor, TV Series, Limited Series or Movie: Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager.”

—Supporting Actress, TV Series, Limited Series or Movie: Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB