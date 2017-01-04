Billy Joel parody breaks down hilarious, sad history of all the Browns QBs since 1999

Even the most casual NFL fan is aware that the Browns haven’t exactly been the model of stability for the quarterback position. But a closer look reveals that the amount of guys Cleveland has burned through borders on the absurd.

That’s where Billy Joel comes in, or a sound-alike version, anyway. Here’s a hilarious breakdown of all the quarterbacks who’ve played for the Browns since 1999 — and yes, they’ve had two McCowns.

In honor of another horrible Browns season, Billy Joel runs through all the quarterbacks who have come and gone. pic.twitter.com/9fJb4B12np — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 4, 2017