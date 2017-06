The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NasdaqGM: IBB), the largest biotechnology exchange traded fund by assets, and the rival SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEArca: XBI) are performing well this year. Underscoring that point, the two widely followed biotech ETFs are up an average of 20.5% year-to-date and some traders believe biotechnology stocks and ETFs will continue…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below