51.4 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Biotech ETFs Fall As Trump Says More Bidding Needed On Drugs

Biotech ETFs Fall As Trump Says More Bidding Needed On Drugs

By Ryan Vlastelica -
22

Exchange-traded funds that track the biotechnology sector fell sharply on Wednesday, after President-elect Donald Trump said that more bidding was needed on drug prices, implying legislation that could erode the sector’s profitability. “They’re getting away with murder,” Trump said of drug companies at a news conference. The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF fell 2.4% on the day while the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF lost 3.2% and the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF lost 2.5%. More broadly, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF fell 1.3% on the day.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB