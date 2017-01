Biotechnology stocks and sector-related exchange traded funds surged Wednesday as Vice President-elect Mike Pence stated that President-elect Donald Trump’s “first order of business” was to repeal the Affordable Care Act and smoothly transition to a “market-based” system. Leading the jump on Wednesday, the BioShares Biotechnology Clinical Trials Fund (NasdaqGM: BBC), which is comprised of up-and-coming…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below