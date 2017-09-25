Bishopville Road Partially Blocked after Farm Truck Spills Corn

Maryland State Police are currently investigating an overturned farm truck on Bishopville Road in Bishopville, MD. The farm truck spilled a large portion of corn that it was carrying on the roadway causing the roadway to be partially blocked. Only one travel lane is currently open allowing traffic to travel west on Bishopville Road towards Rt. 113. All other traffic is being diverted down Hotel and Jarvis Roads. State Police are requesting motorists to bypass this area if possible to allow Troopers and road crews to reopen the roadway as quickly as possible.