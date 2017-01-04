Bitter husband finally talks to his wife after 20 years, report claims

This is the moment a stubborn man spoke to his wife for the first time in more than 20 years after an epic sulk.

[embedded content]

The father-of-three would talk to his children normally but said nothing to his wife.

Long-suffering Katayama Yumi chatted normally to her husband, but he would never respond.

And now the reason for his silence has been revealed – he was jealous of the attention his wife gave to their children.

The Japanese couple’s 18-year-old son, Yoshiki, wrote to a TV show asking for help with his family’s problem.

He told one of the presenters he has never heard his parents have a conversation.

[embedded content]

His sisters, 21 and 25 years old, also said they had never heard their parents speak to each other.

He said: “My father doesn’t talk to my mother but my mother talks normally to him.”

His father, Otou, told the show: “When the kids were born my wife was very involved and busy in raising the kids.

“I was kind of… jealous. I was sulking about it.

“There’s no going back now I guess.”

He spoke to his wife for the first time in more than 20 years and told her: “Somehow it’s been quite a while since we talked.

“I know you have endured a lot of hardship.

“I want you to know I’m grateful for everything. I also want to talk after this, I hope we can work together from here.”

As they watched their parents have a brief conversation on a park bench the children cried with joy.

This story first appeared in The Sun.