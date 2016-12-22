Blackhawks place C Anisimov on IR, recall Kero from minors

CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Blackhawks have placed center Artem Anisimov on injured reserve and recalled forward Tanner Kero from Rockford of the American Hockey League.

Anisimov has missed Chicago’s last two games with an upper-body injury. The IR designation is retroactive to last Sunday.

The 28-year-old Anisimov has 14 goals and 13 assists in 32 games this season.

Kero had seven goals and 13 assists for the IceHogs. He made his NHL debut last season with the Blackhawks and had a goal and two assists in 17 games.

The Blackhawks announced the moves on Thursday.